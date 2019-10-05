With over two and half decades experience in the industry, actress, director and producer, Ayo Adesanya doesn’t look her age.

At 50, she still appears beautiful, glamorous and flamboyant. Now, the curvaceous thespian is poised to give marriage another shot, after her first nuptial packed up many years ago.

The mother of one shares with Inside Nollywood her expectations from the man who would be lucky enough to walk her down the aisle, once again.

“I’m willing to give another person one last chance. Now, I am 50, I want to let go. I want to give marriage another try. If I get the right person, I’ll get married again. Nobody is perfect but I need someone that can balance me up. He has to be God-fearing, romantic and have some money. Romance is very important. I want an extremely romantic man. God is a good God. He knows what I want, and I believe that he would send him my way,” she says.

Asked how she feels at 50 and lessons learned, the veteran actress asserted that nothing has changed about her. “Life at 50, nothing has changed. It is still the same me. But mentally, I’m more matured. I have learned to be more humble. Humility pays. People you don’t even know; knows you and watch all your moves. I’m not a gym person, I eat anything but I drink water a lot. That’s my beauty secret,” she explains.

On sex and controversy, Ayo Adesanya who has managed to maintain a clean slate in a scandal-filled industry, clearly stated that she doesn’t like drama. Hear her: “It is not easy to maintain a clean state. I don’t like drama. Even if you check my social media page, I don’t like drama at all. I also learned not to put everything about me on social media. Some would post photos of themselves while in the toilet or eating or doing some other unnecessary things, that’s where the whole drama starts.

“On sex, we are all humans, everybody likes sex. This is what humans do; they eat, have sex and sleep. If I don’t have sex, how would I have my son? But there are certain things one can’t bring out or flaunt outside; even if you are a nymphomaniac, once you are outside, you control your urge.”