Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of Cross River North Senatorial District bye-election, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Odey Ochicha, has disclosed why he wants to replace the late Senator Rose Oko in the National Assembly.

Ochicha, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of the party said he joined the race to entrench good governance and change the poor performance of the party in Cross River State.

While speaking recently in Abuja after obtaining the Party’s Declaration of Interest and Nomination Forms in Abuja, he identified lack of appropriate legislation as a major problem confronting successive government policies.

He said: “Absence of appropriate legislations and regulations to propel the citizens to develop skills and talents to help them aggregate their energies towards building a strong economy to drive the advancement of arts, science and technology to attain national greatness.”

According to him, “Cross River North deserves an effective voice in the National Assembly to correct the wrongs done to the zone, which remains underdeveloped after consistently losing out in the various state creation exercises in the country,” and added “that Ogoja remains the only former provincial headquarters that was yet to metamorphose into a state along with its peers.”

The senatorial hopeful strongly believes that the time has come for the people of Cross River North to benefit from quality and effective representation which he hopes to offer through contributing to the passing of people-oriented legislations if elected into the Senate.

While lamenting what he describes as the complete absence of federal government presence in Cross River North, Ochicha pledged to address this anomaly squarely by leveraging on his “God-given talents and contacts within the oil and gas industry, if entrusted with the leverage of political power, to attract development projects that will have life lasting impression on our people and the entire Cross River State.”