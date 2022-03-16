By Sunday Ani

A tourism expert, Mr. Bolaji Kelani has declared his intention to represent the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Constituency 1 in the Ogun State House of Assembly in 2023.

Kelani, who inherited politics from his ageing father, Alhaji Mukaila Kelani, said apart from the fact in that it was time for the youth to join politics, he had also decided join the race to make life better for his people.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he said he had looked around the state, and discovered that many things were not right, so he felt that if vibrant youths with knowledge and understandings were in positions of authority, they could change things, not only in the state, but also in the country.

“I decided to join the race because some people are not getting things right. Look at a country like France, where the president is a youth, and see how everything has changed in France since he got to power.

“So if we, the youths are in charge, there are a lot of strategies and thinking that we can bring on board to make things better. That was why I felt the youths should join the leaders to do it better and change the face of politics in Nigeria,” he said.

On the reason for his aspiration, he said: ” I want to be the mouthpiece of my people because everybody cannot be there. It is only one person and they need someone, who has the people at heart.

“I want everything to change, which is why I want to be in the state house of assembly from 2023.”

Kelani, who noted that some legislators don’t care about the needs of their constituents, also argued that Nigeria as a country needed a lot of changes in terms of stomach infrastructure, basic amenities, empowerment and employment among others.

He, however, urged the people to disregard money politics as it would not lead them anywhere, even as he called on the youths to be wiser this time around.

“Sharing money during primary and general elections is what we are trying to tackle.

“Poverty has caused a lot of havoc in Nigeria. It is not the N1,000 or N5,000 they will give you during elections that will sustain you for the four years that they would be in office.

“We are trying to speak to our people to understand what they should do.

“I did a youth empowerment programme in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area and the turn out of the youths was massive,” he said.

Kelani said that there were a lot of empowerment to be done, and that if as a tour operator, and tourism professional, he could have his people in mind, other people should be able to follow suit.

He promised that if elected, he would use his profession to help his people and find people of like minds, who would give the people what they want.

“I have friends in the computer sector, in agriculture, and in other areas that will join me to do this. We will empower the youths, give them jobs and reduce poverty in the country,” he said.

He commended the state governor, Dapo Abiodun for doing great jobs within four years,” adding that four years were not enough to work things out.

“You can see what he has been doing. Look at the road in Agbara area of Ado-Odo/Ota LG, which he commissioned recently and many other projects on ground that he is working on.

“I believe that if given a second term, the spirit of Ogun State would further come into play. He is doing so much for the state and we need to commend and support him,” he said.