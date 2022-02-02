By Chukwudi Nweje

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), a Media entrepreneur and an event-profiled global Enterprise Communicator, Mrs. Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, is aspiring to occupy the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) senatorial seat in 2023.

The Executive Director of DOXA GROUP, Nigeria’s foremost complete corporate brand and the wife of Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi of the THRONEROOM RCCG Abuja in this interview speaks on why she is the best person to represent the FCT at the Senate.

With your background, why do you want to go into the murky waters of politics?

Murky waters? Politics is believed to be murky because of the quality of people involved in it. You will agree with me that the quality of politics today is better than what it was some years ago; when the proper and knowledgeable people leave the administration of social justice to the less knowledgeable, then you get a murky water politics but the more we have the right people involved in the system, the better the system becomes.

From your background, you are already into public service; so must you go into politics?

I don’t have to go into politics but which is the best way to effect and influence change if you don’t get involved. Provided one is qualified, not desperate , you should offer to serve the public in the best possible way.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In this clime, women contend with a lot of disadvantages in the field of politics; have you considered all those and how do you hope to overcome them?

I am a very positive person, the truth is, in Nigeria and probably the world over, [even in my current endeavors] women contend with a lot of disadvantages and exclusion at where it matters; women have to work to get their spot. With God on one’s side, there is nothing one cannot surmount.

In your present aspiration in the coming election in FCT, what do you hope to offer the people?

A more engaging representation, giving my constituents all the representation they need and guidance on maximizing their potentials.

What do you think stands you out among other aspirants competing for your position?

My dedication and love for humanity, my selflessness and my love for the FCT.

What is your take on the security situation in Nigeria particularly in Abuja, the FCT?

Well, the security situation in the FCT can be improved on. It can be better than this.

What message do you have for Nigerian women with particular reference to their involvement in politics?

Nigerian women have never been known to lag on issues of national development. Concerning Political participation, we will never lag behind, we will continue to build and support our democracy by being totally involved in all spheres of the political engagements, we will turn out as usual, not just to sing and dance but to vote and be voted for, we will sponsor and support candidates of our choice and we will demand accountability where that is required.