From Linus Oota, Lafia

Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Godiya Akwashiki said he wants to represent Nasarawa North senatorial district at the senate in 2019 because of his desire to pursue quality legislation that would attract development to his people.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate stated this yesterday when his campaign train stormed 5 council wards in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy speaker who visited Alushi/Ginda, Wakama , Ogba/Ubbe/Ganji ,Ende and Umme wards said his election to the senate would afford him the opportunity to bring his wealth of experience to attract basic infrastructure, youth and women empowerment to the area.

He appealed to the people to cast their votes for him with firm assurance that he will not disappoint them.

The state Commissioner for Commerce and Industries Mrs. Mary Nwangulu said the only position allocated to the Eggon people is the senate and urged them not to trade it off as the Eggon people will be left with nothing, if they vote against the APC senatorial candidate.