From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has given reason he wants to succeed the incumbent state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

Sani declared, yesterday, for the 2023 governorship contest on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform during a public presentation in Kaduna with the theme: “Sustaining and building on a legacy of outstanding public service and impact.”

The senator stressed his long-standing alliance with el-Rufai, whom he described as a pace-setting, innovative and resourceful governor.

He said: “As our governor prepares to gloriously depart the office in May 2023, the onus is on us all to continue and consolidate his achievements and legacy. And like a popular saying goes, you cannot coach football if you were not a footballer yourself.

“It is only fair and natural that we have someone who understands the el-Rufai philosophy; one who has carefully understudied him; a person who has been in the trenches with him to continue from where he will stop on May 29, 2023.

“It is on this score, that I, Sani, is formally declaring today (yesterday), my intention to contest the governorship primary of our great party, the APC and, indeed, the main election in 2023 to succeed my leader and mentor, el-Rufai, as the next governor of Kaduna State.