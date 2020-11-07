The leader of INRI evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised Nigerian politicians to always listen to the voice of God for guidance as they strive to lead the people and the country. In this interview with LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU, the outspoken prophet recalled his prophecies about the EndSARS crisis and how the protest could have been avoided if the government had listened to him.

With what is happening in US election, it seems you are right again?

We can only give God the glory because mine was to say the mind of the Lord. I only prophesied that Joe Biden must pick Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitemer or Tammy Baldwin as his running mate if he must defeat President Donald Trump in the presidential election. Democrats will take over from Republicans. Same way I warned Donald Trump about scandals and his strategy.

Did you reach out to Joe Biden or Trump?

Both parties actually reached out for advice from me but I was blunt that the chances of Biden were clearer because the Lord has spoken to me; his name labelled everywhere. There is no way I would say what I didn’t see because the gift was given and any day I misuse it, it might leave.

Do you think such would have happened if PDP had picked Bukola Saraki in 2019?

They made a major mistake because they would have still remained in power but they always neglect the words of the prophets; not those who talk indirectly, I mean those prophets who put their reputations at stake when they open their mouth without minding the power that be. There are prophets in Nigeria who are valued more outside the country than how they are valued within the shores of this country. Politicians from far and near come to hear what Nigerian prophets have to say about their faiths and fates but Nigerian politicians solely believe in godfatherism, occultism and election manipulation. If PDP had listened to me by fielding Saraki instead of Atiku in 2019, Saraki would have defeated Buhari but PDP did what they wanted and they are feeling the pains now. Come 2023, I will speak the mind of God again. God has revealed to me those who can rule this country and I will reveal it when the time comes. Call me any name, I don’t care as long as I am doing God’s work, my critics have made me stronger and I draw strength from them because they are only jealous of my gift. I am not a prophet in Nigeria alone, I am a global prophet. Saraki is one of the many politicians that can put this country in the right direction but politicians will not look towards the direction, they would prefer to pick someone that they can manipulate and suppress the people; someone who is not ordained by God. I pity those who ignore the words of God because they are warnings. If the democrats and republicans can seek after prophecies, who are Nigerian politicians? I am only answerable to God.

How do you feel when your prophecy comes to be right?

I hear what people say when I am right with my prophecies. I was right about Edo and Ondo elections but when I tell them about incoming disaster and they don’t heed it, I feel unfulfilled because most times prophecies are supposed to prepare you for future. There are some who still think that the prophecies are permutation or guesswork, sometimes, some people call me political prophet but I don’t care about it. Look at the professors who spoke and prophesied about Trump and Biden, are they doing it because of money? In my case, has anyone seen me collecting money or attending any political gathering? When I made Edo prophesy I had no meeting with Obaseki but all that I said came to past to the glory of God. The same thing happened when I warned Adams Oshiomhole and he ignored it and all I said about him came to past. God told me what will become of Edo election from beginning to end. What will become of Trump God told me and I said it. We need to start to learn how to give kudos to anyone that has one step advantage over us. There is no time, a prophet is in the same realm with an ordinary man. When I prophesied about the protest against Buhari government, many thought I was trying to gain ground meanwhile my name is everywhere but when the protest started they were running helter skelter because they don’t know the root of the problem therefore they don’t have solution. There are still more coming, there are still betrayers in Buhari’s cabinet and until the president gives the right people access to his government, he might not be remembered for positive change. The protest can turn to his advantage if he sought advice from the right people. The corruption the president is fighting will end his tenure if it is not taken care of.

Recently, your prophecies came to past in some African countries’ election, what are you seeing in Ghana election?

In the book, Warnings to the Nations, the prophecies are there that elections in the midst of protest will be held in Tanzania. Ghana election has been revealed. The major thing is that there are people who can turn Nigeria around in both parties in this country if they run for post. Another revelation is that Nigeria needs prayer to fight against a pending unrest and economy depression. Most especially, Buhari needs prayers because he will cry and villa will mourn. A very prominent person will die. There will be redeployment in the army.