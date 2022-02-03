By Christopher Oji

Pastor in charge of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, aka Oba Solomon, has explained why he was invited by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

Oba Solomon had raised the alarm on the social media that he was being hunted by the police for a crime that he did not know about. The cleric had challenged the police to tell him why he was being invited.

However, reports said, when he honoured the police invitation, he was told that there was a petition against him by an Islamic group that accused him of inciting the public with alleged controversial teaching.

Oba Solomon, who addressed the press after his visit to the police, said: “I am not surprised because I always speak the truth. Once you speak the truth, people must be against you. My worry was that I was not briefed about the offence that I committed, but thank God that it was fellow brothers that were not happy with some of my preaching that protested. The police invitation was not necessary. They should have come straight to me to register their displeasure about my teachings, which affected their faith, and we would have resolved it at a roundtable.

“Whichever way, we have settled the matter amicably and there is no more problem. As a peaceful and truthful person, I will no longer go into the area they said affected their faith.”

He, therefore, admonished religious organisations to preach love and truth, saying, “Once there is love, peace will reign in the country.”

He also advised the public to always search for truth in their religious books: “If you are a Muslim, search for truth; if you are a Christian, search for truth in the Bible.”

Prophet Solomon also commended the police for their conduct and diligence in ensuring there was was peaceful resolution of the matter.

The office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police had invited Solomon, saying that he should report on Wednesday, February 2, without disclosing the nature of offence or why he was invited.