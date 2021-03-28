Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has described the nursing profession as a noble and dignified one.

He said that by their work they were contributing so much to the preservation of humanity and can, in a manner of speaking, be obviously regarded as essential to the health of the society.

Obi was speaking yesterday during the maiden convocation of the College of Nursing Sciences, Diocesan Hospital, Amichi.

Describing how powerful, important and sensitive the medical and nursing profession is, Obi recalled how he recently went to a hospital in Enugu and how the doctor sought his opinion on the necessity of his being examined naked in the presence of a young doctor and two young female nurses. Obi said he did not object as he insisted he must be treated as a patient and nothing more.

“Even when the young female nurses, seeing me, wanted to leave, I insisted otherwise and appealed to them to see me as a patient and not as a former governor,” Obi said.

Obi expressed happiness on the sustenance of the revolution in the health sector by the church. He recalled how no health institution was accredited in Anambra State when he was the governor and how his partnership with the church resulted in the establishment of 12 accredited health institutions, including church-owned Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.