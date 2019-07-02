Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Mother of Miss Leah Sharibu, who was abducted by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, has countered claims by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, United States of America, over false and uncorroborated allegations against the Federal Government; during her recent visit to the US.

Mrs. Sharibu told Daily Sun exclusively, yesterday, that her recent trip to the US was to plead with the Government of the United States to assist in the release of her daughter.

She wondered why the Embassy made such allegations, whereas her main aim of travelling to the US was nothing other than the release of her daughter.

Recall that Mrs. Sharibu was one of the victims of terrorism and farmers/herders conflict in the northern Nigeria, who were invited to Washington by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based conservative think tank to participate in an event tagged: Insecurity in Nigeria: Eyewitnesses Speak.

Leah, a Christian girl from Northern Nigeria, was abducted alongside 110 students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State, by ISWAP on February 19, 2018.

Mrs. Sharibu said: “No. It is not a lie. I went there to plead with the Government of the US to please help me for the release of my daughter. That was what took me there.”

Why further denying the claim by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, Sharibu said she had no knowledge of why the Embassy said she made false and uncorroborated allegations about her experience.