A United State of America professor, Dr Uju Anya, has spoken again over her comments on late British Queen, Elizabeth II.

Anya, in an interview with a foreign-based news platform, The CUT, revealed her reasons for wishing the Queen “excruciating pain.”

She said the late Queen Elizabeth II’s throne “represents the legacy of enslavement and colonialism and its direct harm,” adding that she supervised the British government whic

h caused a very painful harm to her, and “the harm shaped my entire life and continues to be my story and that of the people she harmed.”

Anya on Thursday had tweeted hours before the Queen’s death, saying, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

The tweet has since been deleted for violating “Twitter rules”.