Besides, the PDM Presidential candidate also told the Tribunal that he has found an alternative means of seeking redress in his complaint against Buhari’s election.

In two separate affidavits that were deposed to by both its presidential candidate, Habu, and National Secretary, Abubakar Gwada, the party said it decided to terminate hearing on the case for the national interest. “That we have found other alternative ways of seeking redress for the complaints alleged in our petition. “That it will be best to withdraw our Petition in the circumstance to decongest the docket of this Honourable Court and save precious judicial time and to prevent the Respondents from any unnecessary expense of defending this Petition. “That at the time of filing this application, Hearing has not commenced in this Petition. “That withdrawing this Petition is an extreme circumstance otherwise this Honourable Court will be put to the task of hearing a Petition which the Petitioners no longer wish to pursue. “That it will be in the interest of Justice for this Honourable Court to grant the Petitioners leave to bring and argue this application outside the Pre-Hearing session and to also withdraw this Petition to save the precious time of this Court and to prevent the Respondents from incurring unnecessary expense to defend this Petition. “That the grant of this application will not prejudice the Respondents in any way. That it will be in the interest of Justice to grant this Application”, the party added.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Habu said in the series of deliberations leading to the withdrawal of his petition, “I have interacted with the respondents and I have been assured that the interest of his constituency will be addressed by the present government.

According to him, “I withdrew my case because I have been vindicated. I came to the honourable tribunal Court of Appeal to seek a remedy for my exclusion and today I am convinced that I do not need to proceed further with this petition for the reasons I am about to state to you.

“I represent the marginalized and hardworking people of the Northern Christian Community, Middle Belt and Northern Minorities. I took the decision to contest so that I will be a voice for the above constituency which I represent. My people were mobilized and ready to overwhelmingly deliver on my mandate only to realize that my party and its logo were missing on the ballot paper. We went to the court to seek redress for my unlawful exclusion.

“However, in the intervening period since filling my petition, the parties involved have despite the pending petition sought political remedies and solutions to address my concern.

” But most importantly, I have now discovered that the present government of All Progressive Congress led by President Muhammadu Buhari shares my vision and that of my people.

“The reasons for which I decided to contest the February 23 general election of this country is the same vision and zeal which the government of president Muhammadu Buhari operates. It is an all inclusive government where the voices of the minority are heard despite the majority having their way.

” I have presented the wishes of my people the majority of Nigerians and their desires to this government which has listened and promised to act on these wishes.

“Instead of leading to tribunal to annulled the election. I have decided to work with this government to deliver on its electoral promises and mandate.”

He mentioned some the wishes of his constituency to include roads construction and other basic infrastructure.