By Rita Okoye

Big Brother Naija ”Shine Ya Eye” ex housemate, KayVee, has broken his silence days after he voluntarily withdrew from the ongoing reality TV show.

KayVee whose real name is Gbolahan Ololade, withdrew from the show on August 16 following advice from doctors who visited him on the show.

His fellow housemates drew the attention of big brother after they noticed he was exhibiting some ”weird behaviours”.

KayVee in a statement released on his Instagram page this evening, said that he wanted to stay on the show till the end but certain events escalated the anxiety he felt in the house and this impacted his disposition.

He said he is currently in a medical facility where he is working through the debilitating anxiety.