By Chinelo Obogo
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has given reasons for withdrawing from the primary election held yesterday in Abuja.
In a statement made available to Sunday Sun, the economist said that after wide consultations, he decided to withdraw from the contest which he said had been ‘obscenely monetised.’
Hayatu-Deen who had previously served as a member of the Vision 2010 Committee, and as Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Buhari Transition Committee in 2015 said in a recent interview
on TVC News Journalists’ Hangout, that it is a miracle Nigeria is still standing. He pointed out that Nigeria needs a strong leader that is fully knowledgeable and can maximise the potential of Nigerians.
He said that it is regrettable that the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt and self-serving.
