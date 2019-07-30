Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to those urging him to groom his successor for the 2023 presidential election.

According to the President, naming a successor now would create problems for him and those making such calls at this time.

The President, who spoke while receiving members of the Progressive in Academics (Pro-Acad) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he will rather keep mum for now.

The group had asked him to start grooming a youth who will replace him when his second term tenure expires in 2023.

Buhari noted that becoming a president is a painstaking process.

He recalled his previous three electoral failures, before he was finally elected as President at his fourth try, thanks, he suggested, to the help of modern voting technology, including PVCs (Permanent Voters Card) and card readers.

“Succession, to me this is very funny,” Buhari mused.

“Because if I did find anybody, I will create more problems for him or her. Let those who want to be President try as much as I did.

“I believe those who are interested need to know that I tried three times, and the fourth time I thank God and technology, PVC. Before they announced the result on radio and television, they got the result and they said anybody who disagreed should go to court. Most of my supporters are looking for next day’s meal, they don’t have money to give to lawyers. So I said ‘God dey!’

“So, the fourth time, because of technology they couldn’t rig the elections; so, I won. So, this time around I tried to work hard.

“So, I think you have more to do as intellectuals to make sure you correct Nigeria’s intellectual development, it is very important for the next generation.

“A lot of our young people are taking things for granted. Imagine to contest elections three times and ending up in the Supreme Court. It takes a lot of conviction and hard work. But people take things for granted, they say I want to be the President. As if I just closed my eyes and opened and I got it,” the President said.