By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said why he did not mention the name of the expected winner of 2023 elections and why he will not being so anytime soon. Rather, he opted for any of the top three contenders representing the top three political parties, namely Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi for Labour Party (LP).

He stated this yesterday during a press conference at his new office in Ejigbo, adding that he is not bothered about those who think his prophecies are political permutations

He said: “Any person saying that I give a fake prophecy knows why he or she is saying it. The person saying I am predicting should continue but should know that he is not God and I am not bothered because today I saved many from doom with the prophecy.

“Prophecies can change because I am not the one who authors them. A prophecy shown today will be different from what you have some months later because the person might have made an amendment. The essence of the prophecy is to warn a person, company or nation to take correction or avoid certain things coming, which might be harmful to the person, company or nation.

2023 is around the corner, we have three major parties. Most people are expecting me to mention who will win the election, but we have passed the level. None of these three parties can deliver Nigeria. It is a matter of recycling. Tinubu would have been the best candidate among them, but God is against him for going with Muslim-Muslim ticket. I stand on the word of God that says no to Muslim-Muslim tickets. It is not that we are causing religious differences, it is what the Lord says. Atiku would also not give us what we want. Obi’s is going to be a government of ethnicity. We are going to complain. Either way, each of these parties will bring us more crises. Three of them will give us restructuring but not as we want it. None of them will give half of what we want, which is total restructuring. It is their selfish interest that they would delay us because they would have formed a coalition government if they really want the best for us. These three people would have worked together to deliver Nigeria. If the Labour Party wins the presidential election, we are going to see a difficult government, the people will not be happy.”