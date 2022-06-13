From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Despite a Federal High Court ruling which recognised Faruk Mudi, as the authentic National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Kabir Ibrahim, has given reasons why he will not vacate office.

Ibrahim, in a statement yesterday, pointed out that he had appealed the judgement, and that Mudi should stop parading himself as AFAN president until the determination of all legal processes pending court. He called on the Federal Government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, to wait for the outcome of his appeal before recognising Mudi.

“We wish to inform the general public that the judgement of the FHC ( Federal High Court) in favor of Faruk Rabiu Mudi and Co. has been appealed to and therefore he and his cohorts cannot parade themselves as the President and leaders of AFAN until the pending appeal is dispensed with.

“The duly elected Executives of AFAN in the 36 states and FCT are coordinating the activities of farmers in their various states and the international community is evidently working with the Kabir-led AFAN.

“Also it should be noted that AFAN under Kabir Ibrahim is mobilising farmers ahead of the 2023 general elections to vote leaders who will focus properly on the agricultural sector.

“The records of the FHC ( Federal High Court) have been compiled and transmitted to the Court of Appeal and files and case numbers have been assigned: “CA/ABJ/CV/554/2022 ARCH KABIR IBRAHIM, 2.CA/ABJ/CV/555/2022 THE INCORPORATED TRUSTEES OF ALL FARMERS..

“The case of Engr. Dave Umahi, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, who the (FHC) Federal High Court asked to vacate his seat upon being sued by the PDP for joining the APC is fresh in our memory as he still remains the Governor of Ebonyi State pending the outcome of the appeal. “Kabir Ibrahim and the NEC of AFAN still remain the bonafide leaders of AFAN pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We urge the Federal Government and Specifically the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development( FMARD) as well as the general public to follow due judicial process and rule of law in transacting any business with anyone except Arc.Kabir Ibrahim and his National and State Executives regarding Nigerian farmers,” he said.

