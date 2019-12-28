Olamide Babatunde

Adedayo Ademipada is not just an author of books but a researcher and elegant scholar of the English language, particularly on phonics, with special inclination in domestication of phonics in Nigerian schools. So far, he has written 13 books varying from nursery to secondary schools and even for teachers in colleges of education.

“As a result of my interest in academics, I did my personal research, moving to private and public schools to observe the way the kids are doing things, especially in English language. It was then I realised that something was different in the normal way things should be done,” he begins on challenges of phonic education.

When teaching them capital letters and small letters, he saw the way they were being taught was different, which prompted him to observe the structure. He took his time to go back and do research four nine years.

“When I came up with the books, it is worth celebrating and to reflect who we are so that parents won’t have any problem. Most of our parents where taught small or capital letters, particularly with alphabets. Now phonics has taken over everything, but my concern is that we should as a nation not following the white man’s pattern starting from stat-spin model as Nigerians we can do our own thing,” says the don.

The author believes much hasn’t been done on phonics education in Nigeria, “The fact remains that, on phonics, it is dry, and people are still not there. I took it upon myself to do something that will reflect who we are, so that things will go the way it should be done in our educational system, particularly Lagos State.

“I want Lagos State government to come in, because it is beyond me, what I have done is that I have written books, charts and, today, there is no single chart on phonics that reflect who we are and my expectation is that the curriculum department ought to have sat down top domesticate it and it should not be my job to do that. I am doing it because of my love for kids and at the inspectorate unit ought to have gone round the schools so that learning will be easier for children. If we didn’t get it right at nursery level, we cannot get it right at the university level.”

“What I have done is to enable the Nigerian child to write and speak better unlike the foreign curriculum handed over to them. It will enable them to speak properly and be able to write with ease using our own traditional handwriting unlike using cursive handwriting given to us by foreign authors,” he says.

What makes his works distinct from others? The lecturer offers, “What makes my books distinct is tailored in the already made Alphabetical order we have, starting from small letters A to Z. The order which Nigeria has been using then it was called Capital and Small letters. I now changed it to reflect the new order or convention that it should be addressed as later sounds.

“Small letters should be called ‘letter sounds’, while capital letters are being called ‘letter names’. That is the order in the educational sector, but I went further to say I agree with this order but I will not follow this model in which they have done. I just went back to look at the order that we are used to and what I was taught in primary school and I maintained the status quo by writing in that order.

“The new order will be like a continuous process of what our parents and learnt but the only difference is the order of my parents cannot make sounds but they can pronounce capital letters. The gap now is how to pronounce in which the pupils in all schools are aware of, but their parents do not know how to pronounce but they know how to write in line with my own order that I have domesticated. The only thing is that government should come in to help facilitate phonics better in both private and public schools.

Ademipada doesn’t leave anyone in doubt on the significance of having phonics in the educational curriculum. “Phonics is the mandatory, foundational step for every child towards reading, writing effectively and efficiently in order to achieve his/her goal of becoming a better and total child. Moreover, the importance of teaching phonics has made it easier for the pupils to decode letters easily, into their respective sounds, a skill that is essential for them to read unfamiliar words by themselves unaided.”

This decoding ability, he says, is a crucial element in reading successfully. “My view as an English teacher is that phonics is the best way of teaching a child to grasp any letter sound easily along with any object that matches it. But, on the subject of handwriting, I would strongly suggest that Lagos State government should maintain the initial alphabetical order of English language and incorporate the additional 16 characters (digraphs).

“Also, the alphabetical characters should be stated out, so that many teacher or students of any discipline that have passed through the university or college of education would have been familiar with the latest trend here posited and the knowledge acquired overtime would be beneficial to the pupils and, indeed, the larger community for a more vivacious and salutary impartation of knowledge,” he submits.