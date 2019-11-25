Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday gave reasons why the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country is urgent and imperative.

According to the President, the domestic refugee crisis would constitute a big problem for the country in future if not adequately addressed.

A guest of the President, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, echoed Buhari’s sentiments, adding that restoring the dignity of the Internally Displaced must be achieved as a matter of policy to guarantee their rights.

President Buhari spoke Monday at State House, Abuja, while receiving Muhammad-Bande in audience.

“Most of the displaced children do not know their parents or where they come from. We have to look at the issue now, properly rehabilitate them, otherwise, we will have a problem on our hands in the future,” he said.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari urged Muhammad-Bande to make Nigeria’s challenges glaring to the world, while commending him for his “hard work and competence.”

Buhari said Nigeria was committed to education and providing health care to the young and old, among other welfarist policies.

Muhammad-Bande said he was at the State House to express his appreciation to President Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as UNGA President, and the continued cooperation from Nigeria.

“Everything I have requested for, in terms of personnel and funds, has been delivered. I thank President Buhari very much. I also thank other member states for the support I am getting,” he said.

Muhammad-Bande also appreciated Nigeria for rebuilding the UN Building in Abuja destroyed by Boko Haram.

Speaking to State House Correspondents later, UNGA President Muhammad-Bande assured all he promised to deliver during his tenure he will fulfill.

“Everything that was promised to me in terms of personnel and funds have been given and I have therefore every reason to make sure that at the end of the day what we promised to achieve, we have achieved and, of course, a lot depends on what cooperation we are able to obtain from other member states, and I will like to say that the support so far has been very encouraging,” he said.

“Our focus as has been stated repeatedly is on the implementation as agreed to on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a lot needs to be done about the matter fast, whether you are dealing with quality education or zero hunger, or climate action or inclusion.

“On poverty eradication, there is a lot to be done. It is not just national action; national action is key but collaboration is also important and this is what we will continue to do.

“I also have the opportunity to participate in the opening of the very important regional and high level meeting on the human rights situation of other people. This is a very important matter, not only is it clearly connected to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, it is also imperative that we not only affirm in word the dignity and well being of other persons, but we act through policy interventions to guarantee the dignity and rights of other persons.

“This is crucial because the population is aging more and more. In 10 to 30 years time, or even less probably, 15 percent of Africans will be 60 and above. It will be a complete different picture and we have to plan how to guarantee the rights of all citizens regardless of their age and gender.”