The Chairman, Council of Eze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu, has reconfirmed why Ndigbo in Lagos endorsed All Progressives Congress candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu as their governorship candidate in the state.

Nwachukwu who spoke to journalists in Surulere during a townhall meeting organised by Ndigbo in APC Lagos State, said Sanwo-Olu has promised Ndigbo in the state inclusive government when elected, while other candidates have not.

According to Nwachukwu, the Igbo community believes in Sanwo-Olu and also believe that he will fulfil his promise when he gets into power.

“Other candidates in the state have not made that kind of commitment to our people.

“Sanwo-Olu is a friend of Ndigbo and he has appreciated Ndigbo. He came to us to seek our votes, that made Ndigbo in compliance of what Lagos State and Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands for in the state as a friend of Ndigbo. In fact, he was given a chieftaincy title of Ugochimereze. So he has been a part and parcel of our people.

“All the 73 traditional rulers of Eze Ndigbo in Lagos state of which I am their Council Chairman have endorsed him as our candidate. You can see that at this town hall meeting that all the Igbo sons and daughters are here.

“We are here to reconfirm our stand and position to continue to mobilise and canvass for Sanwo-Olu.”

Nwachukwu reiterated that all Ndigbo in Lagos want is a good governor that will stabilise the economy of the state and allow Ndigbo to do their business with ease.

“We only want a governor that can harness and stabilise the economy of the state, whereby Ndigbo will do their business without any harassment, intimidation and when there is any issue, Ndigbo will go and knock on his door and he will answer.”

He admonished Ndigbo to come out en masse to participate in the voting process, vote their conscience and shun selling of votes.

The event was attended by the APC State Chairman, Tunde Balogun, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC in the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, alongside the APC Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, House of Assembly members Desmond Elliot and Jude Emeka Idimogu, Lagos Central APC Leader, Hakeen Bamgbala, a member of Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, Wale Adelana; Chief Chris Ekwilo, and other Prominent Ndigbo leaders in the state among others.