It’s the season of horse trading. Some are selling while some are buying. The geopolitical zones are in the market weighing their options and seeking to align in such a manner that strategically places them politically. And, having systematically destroyed zoning in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), delegates from the South-East states are better off trading with Dr. Bukola Saraki and the North-Central geopolitical zone. Let me tell you why.

Of all the aspirants that have been screened and cleared by the David Mark-led committee to contest for the presidential ticket of the party in the upcoming delegate election, only Saraki has demonstrated solid support and understanding of the Igbo situation in the politics of Nigeria. He has shown empathy. This he has done at great personal cost to his life as a politician. He continues to bear the scars of his support for the South-East region, which he showed, and strongly too, as president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

First, not many people know that the major reason the APC government, which he was part of, constantly hounded him and pushed for his impeachment as Senate president was because of his refusal to accede to a demand by the party’s leadership to remove Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy. Recall that, for the first time in the political evolution of Nigeria, there was a combo of APC and PDP leading the Senate. To the surprise of the leadership of his party, Saraki backed the election of Ekweremadu as his deputy. That action, which was a demonstration of his commitment to the appreciation and encouragement of Nigerian diversity and also accommodative mien, left the APC leadership livid with anger. In fact, an APC governor from the South-East led a delegation comprising the APC national chairman to a meeting with Saraki where he was upbraided for encouraging an Igbo to be deputy Senate leader.

Saraki’s refusal to remove Ekweremadu as DSP meant he was ready to take the bullet for the South-East. He did. Outcome of that decision was the turbulence that marked his time as Senate pesident. The argument was that, since he refused to get Ekweremadu out of the way, he just had to go. They tried. They failed.

Again, Saraki listened to wise counsel from some South-East federal legislators and settled for Sen. Joy Emordi as chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission. Another sin. For that decision, more petrol was poured into hell and the fire raged. At the time, Saraki had argued that no one from the South-East region had ever chaired the commission. He knew what damage that continued exclusion had done to national unity. But while the APC governor from the South-East was at his worst threatening fire and brimstone against the choice of Sen. Emordi, Saraki argued that, if the heavens would collapse on Abuja because an Igbo, who was also a woman, became chairman of the commission, so be it. He put his stamp on the appointment, against pressure, and ensured that, for the first time, an Igbo woman became chairman of the commission. The reward he got for these two brazen affronts on the deliberate policy of South-East exclusion was the contrived effort to make sure that Saraki did not return to the Senate. Simply put, Saraki took the bullet for the Igbo. It is time for the Igbo people of the South-East region, especially, to stand with him, and firmly too.

Those were profound statements made by Saraki, as Senate president, in pursuit of his belief in an inclusive republic where everyone is treated equally and fairly. The indication is that he would do much more, not just for the Igbo, but for all nationalities that have been disingenuously denied their Nigerianity by an administrative philosophy that discriminates and destroys rather than unite and build. This is because Saraki comes as a bridge between the North and the South and between the conservative old guard and the progressive-minded youth. While playing in both ‘leagues’, he comes with a wealth of understanding that relates to the different segments of the country and settles very well with the demography. Handing him the ticket brings youths closer to government as that would be a much needed opportunity to demonstrate his belief in the ideals of not-too-young-run, which bill he supported and pushed through in the legislature.

The 2023 ‘game’ is, therefore, one of strategic interest. For the South-East, it means much more than politics. It is one of strategic investment in the future. That future is not in 2023. It will come much later when, using the opportunities that 2023 present, the region would be in better position to strike the right bargain by repairing the damage wrought on its relations with neighbours through negative politics, which had increased mutual suspicion and fragmented fraternal lines. This is one reason the South-East must see in 2023 a window to negotiate and build for its future in Nigeria. Negotiating that future through the North-Central, another geopolitical zone that is yet to sit in the Villa as either President or Vice-President since 1999, clearly presents an irresistible logic for the region in the future.

As it is, with PDP having sold its nomination forms to all, and also screened and cleared all, without disqualifying any aspirant on the ground that his/her zone ought not to aspire, it thus means that the quest to have the party’s presidential ticket zoned to the South-East is off the table. The wider implication is that the South-East has to negotiate its way to the coveted office through strategic alliance with the North-Central. The argument here is simple. The consensus agreement between Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Mohammed Hayatudeen has helped narrow the search to Saraki, as Bauchi’s Bala is said to have secretly secured himself a second term as governor. This means he only intends to expand the leadership and political discourse while playing the Tambuwal 2019 card.

The consensus agreement further indicates that the North is looking beyond Atiku Abubakar in creating a generational swing in the leadership of Nigeria. Though Atiku was not part of the quartet that signed up for the consensus, not considering him for inclusion, however, indicates that most people in the North are thinking of Nigeria beyond him. This clearly shows that the PDP pendulum is swinging pointedly towards Saraki, who is urbane, intelligent, versatile, competent and gentlemanly in honouring agreements and promises like he did in 2011 when he agreed to step down and help deliver Goodluck Jonathan.