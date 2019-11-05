Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Eri kingdom in Enugwu Aguleri community in Anambra State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, has revealed why Igbo migrate and are successful in whatever business they venture to do all over the world.

According to the monarch, Ndigbo inherited the blessings to live and do business everywhere and make progress from their father, Eri, who is believed to have migrated from Israel and settled at Aganabo Ezu n’ezu Omambala River Confluence.

Eze Chukwuemeka Eri stated this at his palace, yesterday, when he addressed journalists on preparation for the annual World Eri Festival, in remembrance of the father of the race.

Eze Eri described the festival as a time Igbo converge to remember and celebrate their progenitor.

He said the palace had lined up a three-day programme for this festival slated for the weekend, expected to be attended by Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and 25 African Americans from the United States and other dignitaries.

He disclosed that the visiting African Americans were those who have traced their root to Igbo following a DNA test, adding that visitors will be taken to the Aganabo Ezu n’ezu Omambala Confluence to pay homage to Eri.