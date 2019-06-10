Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that he is determined to deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

AbdulRazaq said he is aware of the high expectations of the people and he is resolved to work for the people, partriclarly in road construction and other social infrastructure.

“The state of our roads (in Kwara) is disappointing. This is particularly true of Kwara North. There is no road, for instance, to Gwanara especially now that it is raining and yet the contractor handling it is collecting money. That was why the previous administration was stoned (in Gwanara). We don’t want to be stoned,” AbdulRazaq said at the weekend at a meeting with top officials of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency in Ilorin, the state capital.

The governor was referring to the attacks on the convoy of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former governor Abdulfatai Ahmed in Gwanara town where locals protested their decrepit road that had long been awarded but left undone. He said the contractors would only be asked to go if they failed to deliver on the administration’s development agenda and timeline.

“Kwara people have woken up and if I don’t fix the road, they will protest. So we will sit with the contractors.