By Rita Okoye

Model, singer and beauty entrepreneur, Annjay Chioma, has gradually built a brand that is fast gaining acceptance nationwide.

In this interview, the petite but pretty artiste opens up on her career, life and the husband-snatching palaver trending in the entertainment industry. Here are excerpts:

What keeps Annjay going despite the scary news on social media?

God is always on the side of the righteous. Fear is not for me because I know who my God is.

Can you marry or date your friend’s ex-lover or hubby?

Marrying my friend’s former lover or husband is a no go area for me. I don’t find it attractive at all. In fact, it’s like trying to revenge on my innocent friend who has done nothing to deserve such. Sometimes I ask myself where is our conscience? Is there no more conscience? I will never be the reason why someone’s marriage or relationship breaks down.

What’s your take on female celebrities snatching men from ladies?

The truth is that you cannot snatch or steal an honest man or woman. You can only snatch a cheat who is like a public toilet that anybody can use and dump. People should stop attacking my gender more when issues like this come up. Blame the man for cheating and blame the woman for not saying ‘no’ despite knowing that he is a married man.

Are you currently in a relationship? Are there tips on how one can secure his or her relationship?

I’m in a good, healthy relationship, which I really don’t like talking about. For relationship tips, the question is, can some people endure? Can they tolerate their faithful partners? In every relationship, quarrel must come. I’m not talking about physical fight. Misunderstanding strengthens relationship. It’s just like brother and sister quarrelling while growing up. Nobody is holier than the other; nobody is perfect. Just balance things up and hand everything to God.

What is the reason you are keeping your relationship private?

What happens between you and your partner is no one’s business, but when you flaunt your relationship online, it becomes a Public Liability Concern (my own take for PLC) where everyone has a say. You kiss, you post; you take bath together, you post. Ah! Why? Then you should show the world your intimate part too to complete it. I will show the man in my life to the public at the right time, and it’s not going to be every time. We both don’t like flaunting our relationship online because it kills the more, and that doesn’t mean we are hiding it. Being private and hiding are not the same. Too much exposure on social media brings nothing to a relationship but pains.

Can you forgive and take back a cheating partner?

For me, it’s a big ‘no’, but life happens.

Do you think female celebrities are wayward as perceived by the public?

Everybody can’t be same. Why always female? Who tells the public it’s only women that are wayward? Let’s balance this up by adding males too. That James is a thief does not make Daniel a thief too. I totally disagree on this one.

People say there is so much enmity in the entertainment industry, how true is this?

Is there anywhere in the world that people don’t have enemies? Even in families, enemies are there. Among friends there are enemies. It’s not just in the entertainment industry; enemies are everywhere.

What will make you ‘unfriend’ and block a once upon a time close friend?

Can I ever unblock someone I considered a monitoring spirit? Hell no. I’m not afraid of her but I don’t like negativity around me. I am closing all doors against bad energies. Annjay is busy.

Considering the high rate of ritual killings amongst the youth, what’s your advice to young girls of these days?

Parents have a lot of work to do. Both genders need to be educated. You can make money and become that boss you wanted to be without killing an innocent person. Ladies need to stop looking for ready-made men by all means. Many of my gender don’t want to work. To them, N30,000 or N50,000 monthly is peanut. They only want to wake up, take their bath, eat, ride good cars, bleach their skin and sleep. The same thing with the other gender too. Listen up, guys, you can be whatever you want to be without killing anyone. I have done a job with a monthly salary of N5,000. My big brother was against it, but that time I needed the experience and not the money. The experience took me to where I’m today, and where I’m going. I worked in the media where I earned N25,000 as salary. Now, I make six times of it monthly as commission from adverts I give to different media houses, including where I worked back then. One can make it positively in this country. You just have to climb that ladder to success gradually.

After your song, Ije Love, we’ve not heard another song from you, are you taking a break?

Take a break for what? I’m working on a new song this year, with a popular producer.

Music is a serious business, how are you coping running different businesses alongside music?

The truth of the matter is that singing is a different career and so is entrepreneurship. I’m managing two careers and one is paying more than the other. If you are an artiste and your only source of income is singing or modeling, then you are still sleeping. I’m very active in both careers. Streams of income from my other businesses are the reasons I am not letting go my music career.

What’s the most unpleasant thing you’ve read or heard about yourself?

I read on social media sometime ago that Annjay did cosmetic surgery on her boobs. It was so funny, because I have never thought of such. I am not against those that did or plan to, but for me surgery is a no-no.