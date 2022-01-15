Gospel artiste, Maudlyn Abajuo has vowed not to ever dabble into secular music.

The musician, who just released a new work titled, You Are The Lamb, maintained that she would stick to gospel music and won’t be caught singing secular songs even if given all the money in the world.

“It is only gospel music for me, because as a daughter of the most high God, I have to spread the word of God and win souls for Him. Also, as a child, I grew up listening to gospel music with my dad. So, I can’t be caught doing gospel music even for all the money in this world,” she affirmed.

Maudlyn’s journey into gospel music began from childhood, but her ministry was ordained when she had an encounter at a prayer meeting sometime in 2019, and that also was when her gift of songwriting and ministration was birthed.

“Since then, God has been faithful as I have released three singles and some soul-enriching worship songs, which are available on YouTube,” she stated.

Speaking on her new effort, You Are The Lamb, the mother of three says it is a song written from a place of worship. “It is a song that takes you into a journey of glorifying, worshiping and praising Jesus as the lamb who died for you and me. It showcases the glory, power and holiness of God and leads you right into His worship, knowing that He only deserves all our praises and worship.”