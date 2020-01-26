Christy Anyanwu

Adaeze Yobo, is the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2008 . She represented Nigeria at Miss World same year. Her childhood dream was to become a beauty queen and this materialised by representing Anambra State in the MBGN with 29 other girls. She is a mother of three and wife to Joseph Yobo, a former professional footballer. She told Sunday Sun about her Favourites.

Favourite Fashion

Shoes. I don’t care if it is over size or the shoe is too tight, once the shoe is nice, I just get it. I just buy it just to look at it. I see shoes first before I see anything in any person. (Though, that was in the past).

Favourite food

Rice and Stew.

Favourite outfit

My fashion sense has changed from what it used to be. Now, I prefer things that go with my body type. I’m no longer as skinny as I used to be. Before now, I used to like jeans and T. shirt. I like to show more of my legs now than any other parts of my body.

Favourite holiday destination.

I think Florida actually. My favourite holiday spot is anywhere that has kids play grounds, adventure places, like Disney land. In Dubai, they have a place for kids too. I travel a lot with my kids on holidays. I like fun and colourful places. Colours make me happy.

Favourite mentor?

My mum has a great influence in every area of my life. I owe my spiritual, hygiene and lifestyle to her because she was like my best friend. Growing up, I learnt a lot from her. I got married at age 20 but she maintained that I finish my university education. As a mother, she has so much plans for me.

My husband is another great mentor. I’m the outgoing type, I’m the talker, I’m the social one. I always bask in excitement when I talk, but my husband is the type that takes time before he opens up to you as a person. He keeps me sane, especially when I want to go overboard with my excitement. He helps me balance myself and that’s what I like most about him.