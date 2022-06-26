Rapper cum entrepreneur, Jasperking Mpe aka Kashmoney, is giving back to the society by assisting young girls with sanitary pads.

According to the musician, who also doubles as the CEO, Jasperking Nation, “It’s a way of impacting lives and educating teenagers about peer pressure and their life after school. If everybody who has done something for him or herself feels the need to give back and help the society in their own little way, our society will become a better place.”

Talking about his music, Kashmoney said, “My music is widely accepted and my fans have shown their love towards me. When you compare the time I have spent in the industry and acceptance so far, you will realise I am lucky and fortunate. I have female fans and I know they have needs, especially those who do not have much privilege to enjoy what makes life easy. Since menstrual cycle is constant in a female’s life, not having a privilege to buy pads should not mess up her life. This makes this project very important to me. I also want to encourage up and coming artistes to be on the right lane.”

Meanwhile, Kashmoney is recording more songs for his EP and shooting more musical videos.