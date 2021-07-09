Described as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest men, Alafaa Kariboye Igbo is a fulfilled businessman with diverse interests in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

But why is he called Oil Money? Mr. Igbo in a media interface with journalists recently bared it all this way: “It’s a divine idea not man made… I believe oil don’t stop rushing and excess money don’t finish. So with the combination of the names, it simply means my money won’t finish or stop rushing by God’s grace,” he explained.

Not one to boast or attribute his status to some unique feats only him could pull, Oil Money says the divine hand of God is solely the reason he succeeded where others failed.

“It’s God’s doing, not my power,” he says when asked how he feels when described by some notable publications as one of Nigeria’s most influential personalities in the land.

Among other billionaires in the land,Oil Money is famed for making a huge success out of every field he has chosen to deploy his energy. He is into entertainment and auto business, selling cars of various brands. This he attributes to the need to diversify one’s stream of income. “One should not lay his egg in one basket,” Oil Money says.

Advancing reason for setting up Oil Money Records a few months ago, the business mogul harnessing the young musical talents that abide in the country informed the new venture. “To assist the young and talented ones in the industry,” Oil Money said with a sense of satisfaction.

Already, two up and rising artistes Clova Fresh and Jaydboy are signed on to the label, as the world awaits them to hit the stardom soon giveb the pedigree of Oil Money Records. As time goes by, Mr. Igbo said more artistes would be brought on board.

To qualify to sign on the label, Oil Money stressed that all such artiste needs is a bag of uniqueness and creativity. Could this pass for a vote of no confidence on today’s artistes by a man who understands the complexity of the musical world? Answer to this question remains buried in the womb of time.

Oil Money is not just famous for his business wizardry as he has been doing a lot of philanthropy works, doling out monies on the social media, particularly on Instagram.

“As a public figure, I receive thousands of messages daily..I reply those I can but soon, I will be unveiling a platform where the needy will be answered,” he pledged.

This rare Nigerian was born in Buguma city in Rivers State, to the family of Kariboye-Igbo. He was educated at the prestigious London University and is currently a resident of the United Kingdom.

