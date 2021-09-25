Popular gospel artiste, Ehigiamusoe Elizabeth Ngozi, has unveiled plans to hold a musical show tagged: ‘Eliliz Music Concert’ on October 3, 2021.

According to Ehigiamusoe Elizabeth aka Ehiliz, the concert is being organised to appreciate God’s faithfulness after a happy retirement from the music scene.

“God enabled me to work for 40 years and I retired honourably in good health. I feel there is a need for me to appreciate God for his benevolence, kindness, and mercy. That is why I want to organize the concert in a big way. I have called some of my colleagues to join me to praise God. I want Nigerians across all religious persuasions to join us in giving God quality praise,” she told Saturday Sun.

Ehiliz also noted that the music concert would be free for all, as the artistes ministering at the event have been carefully selected. “I would be launching two new albums at the concert. They are You Are The Best and Onye-Ije. These songs emphasize the goodness of God. They depict God as the omnipresent and saviour of the world. Artistes performing on that day are Mike Abdul, Monique, David G, Righteous Man, Tosin Bee, Ema Oynx, Efe Nathan, Yinka Alaseyori, Pastor Dolly, Dominion Choir, and CCCG among others.”

