First is finance. And the reason is because every single thing about showbiz right now has a price; it’s more like everything has been monetised. For every service you need in the entertainment industry, you have to pay a price. So, as an up-and-coming act, you need money to promote the audio as soon as the song starts gaining airplay. And that is not all, you will also need money to do a standard video among others. In the above light, hard work, consistency and staying relevant are key. It’s a gradual process. One step at a time. I am working on shooting more videos.

Which artiste would you say has influenced your career the most? The first person is my elder brother, Mr Raw, who was formally known as Dat Nigga Raw. He played a huge role in my career. Growing up and listening to your elder brother rapping and watching him on television has played a very influential role in my career because I was like 'if he can do it, then, why can't I?' Could you describe your type of music? I'll simply tag it Afro hip-hop. It's a fusion of English, Pidgin and Igbo language. And the reason is that I want to cut across diverse audiences. Music is food for the soul. It is a way of expressing and releasing emotions. Emotional and conscious songs inspires me a lot. What do you sing about? I do mostly motivational and educative stuff and sometimes I could go comic. I love making people smile while listening to me as I pass a positive message as well. I have never used any foul language on my songs before because my music is for everyone in the family. Tell us about your new single? Of course, it's already gaining massive airplay on radio stations nationwide. Thank God social media has made everything so easy for us. I get tweets anytime the song is played. And that is why it is urgent we package the visuals soonest. Watch out for the video of Vanity by Hype Mc featuring Slowdog. Could you describe your kind of woman? Wow! My kind of woman? She must be tall, slim, chocolate or fair, speak well and have the fear of the Supreme Being in her. How do you handle your admirers? Very simple. If you admire me, I will admire you and that means, if you love me I will love you too. What is your selling point? I would say it is my humility and simplicity. I learnt that from Tuface though. All the clients I made from day one still work with me; I have never lost any. Who is your celebrity crush and why? Hmmm…currently, its Simi I cannot lie. Simi is talented and hot! Her stage craft is out of this world. She is simply talented and sexy. Adekunle Gold must be very lucky to have hooked her (laughter). Aside showbiz, what other things do you do? (Laughter) I do buying and selling. That is what makes me an Igbo man. I do any business that brings returns. As long society has not tagged it a crime I am into it. Who are the top artistes you desire collabo with? Wow! That is Flavour and I have already talked with him. Something is in the pipe line already. Also, I would love to work with Phyno, Runtown, Mr Raw, Tuface, Timaya, Kizz Daniel, Davido and of course, Wizkid. They all have this thing that makes them stand out from the crowd. Where will we see you in five years? In the next five years I would have settled down, started my family, embarked on a world tour preaching peace and love and of course, cleared one or two containers as an Igbo man as I invest massively in the economy (laughter).