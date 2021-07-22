Olofinjana Ademola known musically as Olofin Sniper has declared that he is different from other music artists based on his style and kind of music. Olofin Sniper, who describes himself as a classic kind of artist has shown his versatility by delivering virtually all kinds of genres in his music.

He asserted that his music is Afro-centric because basically he shuffles between genres and has released singles in different genres of music.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“I’ll describe my sound as classic. I am not really fit for any genre; I produce any music that sounds good to people and to myself especially; it doesn’t matter if it’s hip-hop, Afrobeat, Afro pop, rock or country music or Afro rap as long as it sounds good, it’s music. I incorporate whatever appeals to me and my fans love. I’m not like other artists who like to stick to one sound their entire career, because if you stick to one sound, you’ll not have the ability to enter another sound. It’s like saying I’m a rapper and I’m going to rap my entire life’; you’re not doing yourself or your talent justice, so I don’t want to restrict myself, he stated.

A peek into Olofin Sniper’s discography clearly shows he is a multi-faced and multi-dimensional artist with the gift to deliver in any terrain he found himself.

His first single released in 2015 titled “New Dawn” was laced with Afro Rap sound. The sophomore single “Look Into My Eyes” was delivered with trappings of Afro pop flavour, and so was “Adama” also in 2016, it was Afro pop sound as well.

Describing himself as a classic artist is exactly true to type in his third single titled “Cool Temper” released in 2017 which was purely Rhythm and Blues although with a touch of Africanism in it. And his last single dropped in 2018 was Afro-fusion.

He dropped a Reggae Dancehall “Move it” in 2019 and followed up in the same energetic version to crown 2020 with “Obo Erofo” featuring Fela 2, another Dancehall effort. His last single “Agabado (2021) is an Afro Highlife.

As a show promoter Olofin Sniper asserted himself in 2019 with the launch of Sniper Entertainment. Although he has been promoting entertainment since his school days but since the Sniper Entertainment berthed, there has been no stopping him as he organises musical tours for artists to Europe, UAE and some parts of Africa.

“I love entertainment from childhood, that is what I like to do,” he remarked.

His first event was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was a collaboration with Billyque Ent 7Days summer in 2019 . Zinoleesky was the headliner of the event with some other upcoming artists on the bill.

In 2019 he also hosted an event on his birthday, December 28, 2019 and paraded Mohbad as the Guest artist and DJ 4kerty as the Guest DJ in Dubai

After the success of his debut events as a show organiser in Dubai Olofin Sniper came back to Nigeria and signed an artist known as Ayanfe Viral. He promoted the artist tirelessly through organising some club tours and media rounds. for him

Olofin Sniper has since established himself as a musical artist, show promoter and record label owner of note. He has worked with many known and upcoming artistes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .