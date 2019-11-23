Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State Gbenga Daniel has opened up on why he is focusing his attention on the hotel and hospitality business.

According to the ex-Governor, he has deliberately engrossed himself in running the affairs of his chain of hotels simply “to take a break” from partisan politics.

Daniel made the disclosure over the weekend during a chat with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former Governor, who described himself as an “accidental hotelier”, revealed that he bore no grudges against the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun for shutting down his Conference Hotel in Abeokuta.

He said though he was bogged down by various ordeals meant to rubbish his personality by the last administration, he had since moved on by “busying” himself with his hotels.

Daniel said that he had forgiven everybody who participated in “dragging” him down, saying “forgiveness is divine”.

While noting that he was being guided by the “forward ever, backward never” credo of the late sage and Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, the former Ogun Governor insisted “I am currently on political holiday”.

He said that his hotel business has helped in creating jobs for unemployed graduates, urging other wealthy Nigerians to invest in their respective communities rather than abroad.