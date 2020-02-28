Christopher Oji

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Austin Adigwe, who came into the limelight November last year when his album, Great God became an instant hit, has released another single, You Alone Can Heal.

Adigwe, a manager with a new generation bank and part-time lecturer with Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo, has cautioned how military might alone, would not end the spate of insecurity in Nigeria. He also explained why he is distributing his CD free of charge to people.

“Following the success of my debut single last year entitled, Great God, I am pleased to inform my fans that I have released a brand new single, You Alone Can Heal. It is a gospel tune that will inspire millions of people. I am calling on my fans to go online and download it for free because I am giving it out free of charge,” he said.

Speaking on his style of music, he said: “To mundane eyes, people may think that I am in a hurry, not so, I am not in a hurry. My music is not the same with the usual Christian songs. Some sing to make name, others sing to make money, but my music is a message of hope. I am preaching to the people, especially the hopeless. A preacher should be seen appealing to the people’s conscience all the time. I am a messenger of God. I should be able to relate with the people according to the mandate given to me by Jesus Christ.”

How would he rate his music? “I can’t judge myself but with the comments that I hear, I can say that God is faithful. My music is virtually on every radio station. If you want to know me and see what God is doing for me, go to YouTube or google Augustine Adigwe, or check my Facebook page for Great God.”