Chief Emeka Etiaba, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the November 6 election in Anambra State. In this interview, he discusses his reasons for entering the governorship race and what he intends to do for the people of the state.

Why are you in the Anambra State governorship race?

I am in the race to win. I am in the race to give a direction to the youth and ensure that Anambra State takes its pride of place in the comity of states. I am in the race to make Anambra State great again.

It is common and very easy for politicians to make promises when they are seeking the vote of the public, but after the election none of the promises is fulfilled. How is yours going to be different?

Mine will be different because it is coming from me; I am a serious-minded man and I am nobody’s puppet. I am an accomplished lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and, as a SAN, I cannot lead a mediocre government. My colleagues at the Inner Bar who have done what I am doing prove this point. In Lagos State, there was Babatunde Fashola, SAN, and in Ondo State now there is Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN. Their report cards are there. I will run a responsive government.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sacked the current executive of the PDP in Anambra State. How does that affect your governorship ambition?

It is true that such judgement exists. The judgement has not stopped the process of conduct of the PDP primary; the implication is that certain officials of the party will not participate in the process. But I can confirm that the party is urgently dealing with the matter.

The PDP has conducted a congress to elect a three-man ad hoc delegate for the primary, how did it go?

It went well, though there were no elections in some local government areas, Anaocha and Dunukofia local government areas, where the team leaders for the conduct of the congress eloped with the materials and later surfaced at the collation point with concocted results favouring one aspirant. The rest of the state was fairly okay, with minimal infractions that ought to be corrected by the appeal committee.

How was your performance?

My performance was very good. My belief that social media campaigns and ratings have nothing to do with winning delegates’ was confirmed by my performance. While social media does not reckon with me, the congress results showed that I am the aspirant to beat. The social media hype has since gone down. My candidates at the congress won and I have the copies of the forms we bought for them for the exercise to show the doubting Thomases. Not many people knew we bought forms because we were very systematic and planned. We bought enough forms to cover our areas of strength.

What is your next move?

We are now working towards the primary, which comes up on the 26th of this month. I have campaigned vigorously. I have the right message. I have the right pedigree. I have the requisite qualifications. I have the stakeholders and I have the delegates. I look forward to a good outing, God willing. In the Bible, Apostle Paul said he plants, Appollos waters and God gives the increase. It is all about God, having done all things.

What is your message to the people of the state?

My message is that the influential PDP stalwarts from two states in the South East who are meddling with the processes in the Anambra State governorship primary should go back and build the party in their states and leave us alone in our state. I also assure them that they are wasting their time.