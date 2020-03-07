Fred Itua, Abuja

Ernest Esekhile a.k.a. DJ Ernesty is one of Nigeria’s popular gospel disc jockeys. He is also a music producer, promoter and artiste manager at Kerusso Entertainment. He has received many awards and recognitions including the latest from Christian Broadcasting Network Nigeria, a subsidiary of CBN Africa. In this interview, he speaks on his career and other issues.

How did you start your journey as a DJ?

My journey in the entertainment industry started in 2009 as a 300 level student of Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State. I was doing entertainment as a side hustle to foot my bills in school.

What were your goals and challenges when starting out as a DJ?

When I first came out as a gospel and inspirational music DJ, the acceptance was quite low. This was because such career was relatively new in this part of the world at that time. The perception of people about gospel music was boring. The kind of music available at that time might have been responsible for that notion. But time and happenings have changed this perception. People are beginning to see that gospel music has been redefined and perspectives are now changing positively. The sound is now better suited for celebration to enable gospel deejays become relevant.

What is your most embarrassing moment as a DJ?

My most embarrassing moment was an occasion I was invited to minister alongside the church choir. When it was my turn to cue in, the sound went off. There, I was just nodding my head and listening to my headset alone not knowing that it had been disconnected from the song I was playing. I didn’t know until my attention was drawn to what had happened. That was so embarrassing. I still think and laugh about it till date.

What is your most memorable moment?

My most memorable moment will be at the 2019 Hi-Impact Praise Blast in Lagos. It was my peak performance and we had a massive crowd of gospel music lovers including dignitaries. My session was greatly enjoyed especially by Mrs. Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

What edge do you think you have over your contemporaries?

The edge I have over my contemporaries is my niche as a gospel music DJ. This is because there are very few gospel deejays and that puts me in high demand performing in several functions around the world. Though, being a gospel music DJ is more tasking and requires knowledge and skill than the secular or mainstream DJ. If you want to take on more tasking role as a DJ, try being a gospel or inspirational one.

How do you cope with attention from female admirers?

I respect my fans a lot while being particularly selective to attention, whether from secret or open admirers. I relate with people based on their motives. If it is about my art, then I am open, but if it goes beyond that, I always make my stand known that I am happily married. In all, I am a very friendly and sociable person.

Could you take us through a day in your life, from morning through your work routine?

For me, a typical day starts with God in prayer, after which I head straight to the gym, take my bath and go to work. I hangout later and then go home to rest.