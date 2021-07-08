United Kingdom-based Nigerian entrepreneur and boutique owner, Anne Namgbeh has revealed how her passion for fashion was horned to the extent of enabling her to be making profit and fame out of the same factory.

Popularly called Anne ATS by her friends, customers and relatives, Namgbeh said fashion brings joy to her even as she noted that it is a money making venture as well.

Anne ATS owns the popular ATS Hair and ATS Boutique, which have their bases in the United Kingdom but she been gradually spreading her tentacles across the globe.

She said: “I chose to follow my passion and what I love to do because I didn’t want to be working for anyone in my 30s and more importantly, there plenty of joy in making a bit of money from doing something you love.”

Speaking on her get-away spot, the Business Management graduate of De Montfort University, Leicester, UK said that “My favourite get-away spot is Amsterdam. I love my personal space a lot so when away from home, I get to think about my life, family and business, what’s going well, what’s not and what needs changing and I can do all this when having my alone time in a beautiful apartment or hotel in Amsterdam.

Though she is living in faraway United Kingdom, she loves to eat Nigerian jollof rice as her favourite meal.

“Jollof rice is my favourite meal because with its seductive aroma, deep-red colour and spicy flavour. It’s the undisputed Queen of Nigerian’s kitchens and a dish from our very heart and soul. Try whispering the word “Jollof” in any Nigerian’s ear and you could easily start a fiery feud of passion. I can go on and on about Jollof rice. There’s not one person in this world that don’t like Jollof rice.”

Her choice of perfume is Baccarat rouge 540. “This is my favourite perfume because not just that it’s a sweet fragrance, it has an exceptional longevity and once applied it can last for an average of 10 hours, even after two or three showers, you can still smell remnants of it,” said the Edo State-born entrepreneur

Anne ATS is a lady with very clear idea of things she wants to see in her type of men. As a golden rule, she is not crazy about men, especially the lazy ones.

According to her, “I don’t like a lazy man, I don’t like a selfish man, I don’t like a guy that talks without listening, I can’t stand a disrespectful man, a man trying to sleep with me on the first night is a no no, lastly I’m turned off when a man acts like other things are more important or more interesting, or when he casually dismissed something that’s important to me.”

Though destiny pitched her into fashion world, if Anne ATS were not be a entrepreneur in the fashion industry, she said she would have preferred to be a travel influencer. As a hard-working woman, she said she would have fared better in another field other than being into fashion.

“I’m a hardworking individual so I’m confident I would have succeeded in another field,” said the one fondly known as Anne ATS.

