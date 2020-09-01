Billionaire business man and oil magnate, Arthur Eze, has revealed his decision to explore investment opportunities in Cross River State was influenced by Governor Ben Ayade’s giant strides in the areas of industrialisation.

Commending the governor for his innovative leadership, Eze said his investment in the state would complement what Ayade has done so far.

The Ukpo, Anambra State born business mogul, was speaking during a tour of industrial facilities built by the Ayade administration. He expressed delight at the governor’s foresight to transform the economic fortunes of Cross River.

“I have travelled far and wide all over the world and I never thought we could have this kind of things in Africa talk more of Nigeria. I am amazed at what I have seen here today and I must commend Governor Ayade for a fantastic job.

“For those of us in business, we can smell a good business opportunity from miles away and when I saw on TV what the governor is doing, I decided to come and see for myself and I must say it is of much joy to me that this is happening in Nigeria, therefore, this man must be supported so that this investments do not go to waste,” he said.

He commended Ayade for interpreting President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of a Nigeria without oil road map

“President Buhari has put in place various programmes to chart a new course for Nigeria without oil, and Ayade is a leading example to others in that regard because he has interpreted perfectly the policy of the Mr. President that encourages everyone to go back to agriculture”

Earlier, Governor Ayade expressed excitement at Eze’s visit, saying states need more local investors like him to kick start and recalibrate their economies.

“As a state, we have invested in 33 industries, those industries cannot be run and operated by government,” he said.