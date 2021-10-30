By Rita Okoye

For the founder of AkwaAmaka Production, Stanley Chukuwudi Obodoagwu, his mission is to beam the light and touch lives of people.

In this interview, he opens up on his passion for music, reasons for investing in young talents as well as future projects. Here are excerpts.

You recently commissioned AkwaAmaka Live and Digital Studio; can you tell us what the project is all about?

The launch of AkwaAmaka Live and Digital Studio marks a new dawn in the media and entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa at large. It is an ultra-modern digital studio for AkwaAmaka Production Limited, with major objective centering on nurturing and promoting young talents, content development, innovations and ideas.

How did it all start?

AkwaAmaka Production originated from the discovery of unique Nigerian and African talents through the Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, an NGO founded by myself with the aim of assisting young men and women harness their talents. It was also borne out of my desire to set up a leading entertainment industry in sub-Sahara Africa. This idea, though conceived years ago, became clearer in 2019 when AkwaAmaka Production Enterprises was set up.

Have you been able to achieve this objective?

Yes, we have been doing our best and would not give up until we get to where we are heading. We have a movie production company, which has produced about five standard movies for the global market. It is our believe, therefore, that with the commissioning of AkwaAmaka Live and Digital Studio, we will have the capacity to produce more good music and movies for companies and other individuals.

Can you mention some of your artistes and why you signed them?

There are five artistes currently signed with AkwaAmaka, four male and one female. They include Bella Oluwasegun Abidemi (Bellamino), Akuma John Ikechukwu (Da-Popz), Izuchukwu Ezeribe Velitus (Mayor Onyenkwa), Praise Ayomide (Praise-Ayo), and Aluche Paschal Chinecherem (Afhrolegacy).

What did you look out for in them?

Two things made me sign them, their humble beginning and their tough backgrounds.

What is good music to you?

Just as the French people will say, music is ‘la musique est tout son agréable aux oreilles’ meaning ‘something pleasant to the ear’. So, any song that is pleasant to the ear is good for my listening pleasure.

Were you into music before?

No. I just love good music.

How did you come about teaching artistes how to write songs?

I get all my inspirations from God.

Are there artistes you look up to in the industry?

I don’t want to mention names but I’m looking up to so many of them.

How about collaborations with other artistes?

The artistes will do lots of collaborations when the time comes.

Aside production, you are also into philanthropy. Tell us more about this.

My NGO, Light Givers Foundation gave birth to ‘AkwaAmaka’. It is a humanitarian foundation and we believe in giving light to the people, and that’s why our slogan is ‘Together, we are the light’, which means when you give light to one person, it spreads.

What are you doing to ensure that those currently signed under you will not run off after being made?

To be honest, I am not grooming them to remain under my record label forever; I’m grooming them to be better. The highest competition in the world is self-competition. So, I’m not grooming them to remain under my label forever because if they do, how will the industry grow? I believe that they will all leave to go and establish their own record labels one day, and it will continue like that. In future, we could work and do things together because I’ve invested in their growth.

What do you think will make you happy in the next five or 10 years?

AkwaAmaka is slightly over two years in existence and see where we are today. We are building the biggest radio and television station in Africa, the biggest production house in Africa, and we’ve almost achieved 60 per cent of it. We believe that before this year runs out, we will achieve the remaining 40 per cent.

