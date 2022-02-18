Digital marketer and life coach, Babatunde Olusola Thomas, popularly known as Shola Jayy The Dope has revealed why he’s championing an “Alpha Male” movement on social media against manipulative women.

According to the Chemical Engineering graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), the movement which was initially tagged “Masculinity Awareness” is aimed at raising high-value men.

In his words; “Men were dipping, most especially Nigerian men, the bar was getting lower, our men were normalizing simping, and a whole lot of great men have been falling also as a result of dealing with manipulative women, I just had to start the movement.

“Truth is, we never called the movement “Alpha Male” movement, social media users especially Twitter users gave us that title may be from the type of content we put out.

“All we tagged it initially was “Masculinity Awareness” and the aim was to raise high-value men,” he added.

Olusola became popular in 2020 when he was unlawfully detained by the police for allegedly setting up a Twitter parody account of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The digital marketer spent 81 days at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, even as he made the express clarification in the biography of the parody Twitter account that the account does not belong to the former President, an event that left him traumatized.

The popular influencer who was also a victim of police brutality said his 2020 illegal detention, “made me realize police aren’t your friend. Also, the experience was traumatic, but it made me more courageous. It made me realize my right as a citizen of Nigeria too.”

The life coach and social media expert further the success of #EndSARS was due to the use of social media, while its failure was caused by government interference.