By Tosin Ajirire

After bagging his first degree in Computer Science Education at Madonna University, Okija, Imo State, Tosin Cash Taiwo travelled to Ukraine where he earned MSc in Computer Systems and Networks with first class honours.

Though, he left the country long before the war broke out, Taiwo’s heart continues to be with the friends he left behind.

“War is a terrible thing, I wake up everyday thinking about my friends in Ukraine. I check up on them to know their situation while always wishing I could do more to help,” he says.

Author, poet and technical consultant, Taiwo Cash who has written several pieces for magazines and online platforms within and outside Nigeria and whose works include Crazy City, Gentle Touch, and Cast Away, is currently working on a book inspired by the Russian war on Ukraine.

In this chat, he opens up on why he’s outstanding. Please enjoy it.

Tell us briefly about yourself.

My name is Cash Taiwo, an engineer by profession and a poet with passion. I was born in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State. Beside poetry, fitness is my hobby because it improves my general state of mind. I also enjoy going to places and learning different traditions and cultures, as it helps nourish my passion for poetry.

You are a computer specialist, why did you choose to be a writer?

Being a computer specialist is a whole lot of work as technology is fast changing, therefore, I study and research a lot to keep up. However, writing is a passion that I can’t really put in words, it comes easy to me.

Your middle name, ‘Cash’ may translate to mean being wealthy and swimming in cash. Are you born with a sliver spoon?

I was born and raised in an average family; my father is a pharmacist and my mum a registered nurse. There is a story behind my name, it is not a common name in my ethnic group and I spent most of my childhood resenting it. I remember in my primary school days, my classmates would make fun of my name; they would call me ‘cash owo obe’ meaning ‘Cash money for soup’. But I have grown to appreciate the name because in some ways it made me outstanding.

How do you derive inspiration to write, and what actually inspired your anthology, Crazy City?

I tap a great deal of inspiration from news and things happening in my environment. Lately, the Nigerian economy has fallen into recession, therefore, the crime rate has increased and many are becoming victims to depression. But still, as humans, we want to live and love regardless of these factors, which can result in people doing some crazy things, and this has inspired my work on Crazy City.

Some people drink, smoke or even have sex for inspiration, what do you do before writing?

Inspiration comes to me anytime; it could be while working on a project or when observing my quiet time.

Do you write in long hand or with computer?

It depends on what I was doing before receiving an inspiration to write; but I prefer using my computer because with that, I don’t have to edit my work twice.

You studied in Ukraine, which is currently engaged in a war with Russia. What memories or nostalgia do you have for Ukraine?

War is a terrible thing, I wakeup everyday thinking about my friends in Ukraine. I check up on them to know their situation while always wishing I could do more to help. I see Kharkov, a once busy city full of life and vibrant people now in shambles, with rubles everywhere. I remember watching a football match between Newcastle and Metalist Football Club in Metalist Stadium, which is also now in rubles. Good people are losing their lives daily because of somebody’s selfish interest. John Lennon’s song, Imagine has all the right words.

What are your challenges as a writer and how do you cope with them?

Sometimes I am inspired to write but I feel like I am not using the right words to pass the message as captured in my thoughts.

How do you handle writer’s block if and when it comes?

Well, what works for me is taking a break.

You are a computer engineer and technical consultant, how do you combine this with creative writing?

As an engineer who has managed lots of projects, I have learnt how to manage my time, which has made me excel in my career, while following my passion.

If you were to choose between your career as a computer engineer and creative writing, which would you choose?

This is a dicey question. I am an engineer with a talent for writing; I don’t think I can choose because both make me who I am.

What’s next after Crazy City?

Due to the crisis in Ukraine, I’ve been putting together some words. Although, I have not decided on the topic, I know it will all come together very soon.

