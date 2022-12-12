From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The House of Representatives member for Afikpo-North and Afikpo-South Federal Constituency, Iduma Igariwey, has bemoaned the declining state of educational infrastructure in the state while declaring his determination to reverse the trend in his constituency.

Igariwey spoke at the flag-off of new projects at public schools in Amasiri, in Afikpo North LGA, saying that providing congenial learning environments for students was a priority to him. According to him, investment in education was a sure way of securing the destiny of the younger generation.

The new projects he initiated included: the construction of a link road to Central School, Amasiri; the construction of a new examination hall and the rehabilitation of a classroom block at Amasiri Secondary School.

Daily Sun gathered that the legislator has within the past six years, donated a six-classroom block to Ejikewu Primary School, Owutu-Edda; renovated an examination hall and equally donated school buses to some government secondary schools within the constituency.

He disclosed that he had also paid WAEC and NECO fees for all SS3 students of his Alma Mater, Government Secondary Owutu-Edda, and paid WAEC and NECO fees for four students in each public secondary school in Afikpo-North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas. He has also paid Common Entrance Examination fees for indigent pupils of some of the schools in the federal constituency.

Igariwey, whose constituents nicknamed “Okpudo” because of his peaceful disposition to issues, said that he had equally donated books, laboratory equipment, educational and teaching materials to pupils and teachers in over 15 primary and secondary schools within his constituency.

One of the Principals whose school benefited from the donations of Igariwey said that the lawmaker responded to the Save Our Soul calls of his staff and students.

“We needed help and he responded immediately. I wish we had more people like Hon Iduma Igariwey in government who value education,” the principal who pleaded anonymity said.

A parent, who identified himself as Uche Ekuma said that Igariwey’s investment in education has given hope to many people who had none, noting that “He has taken the financial burden off the shoulders of many parents through his scholarship programmes. We need more people like him.”