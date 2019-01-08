“I am so passionate about helping people because I prayed to God when I was 11 to bless me so that I will be a blessing to my generation.”

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Dennis Idahosa, a businessman and former Commissioner in Edo State, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), aspiring to represent Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He explains why he is passionate about helping people.

You have flagged off your campaign. How has it been?

It has been wholesome. I am facing a lot of challenges because the election in Nigeria is expensive. But God has helped us to reach a lot of families in my constituency during the festive season. I have been able to put smiles on people’s faces. We have been able to overcome our challenges and we are gaining more momentum and strength. I believe God has a hand in this project.

Okada elders recently endorsed your candidacy. What does that mean to you?

At the endorsement by Okada Odionwere and the elders in council, they were able to explain the reason I was endorsed to go to the National Assembly and replace their daughter. One was to be very active on the floor to attract a lot of development. The second one is to concentrate on human capital development and the third one is to be accessible to the electorate. In all of these, my opponent has failed. She has never moved any motion during plenary. She is not there when important issues are discussed. She has no respect for the people. My observation is that they are fed up with her. They made up their mind to vote her out of office. They have found the alternative they needed and they saw me as the messiah in our constituency. I will not play politics of bitterness but I will concentrate on what will uplift the people. I pray that God bring an end to vote buying in this country so that the people can vote reliable persons into power.