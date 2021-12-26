By Tony Manuaka

Chukwuka Monye is the founder of Ciuci Consulting, one of Africa’s foremost operations management consulting firms through which he has transformed numerous private and public institutions.

Monye, a University of Oxford trained innovation strategist, has in the last 20 years shown commitment to making lives better in Nigeria.

The renowned strategist has over the years dedicated his career to building businesses, mentoring leaders, and impacting lives.

As a social innovator he has led and supported several social impact initiatives, ensuring the projects he gets involved in ultimately lead to sustainable socio-economic development.

He is an Amazon, Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling author for his contribution in the book – Business Success Secrets.

He attended Federal Government College, Ijanikin in Lagos, which was considered to be one of the best secondary schools at the time, before heading for the United States of America on a scholarship.

He obtained a BA (Hons) in Business Administration from Warner University, Florida and an MBA and a PGD in Strategy and Innovation, both from University of Oxford, and now pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration at the University of Warwick, where he is researching the factors that affect the commercialisation of ideas in Africa.

What would you consider to be your greatest accomplishments and qualities that stand you out as an innovation strategist?

I am a mentor and coach to several young leaders and entrepreneurs. I am also a social innovator who is committed to making lives better. I am a passionate Nigerian and an Africanist. I believe that Nigeria and Africa by extension will begin to realise its potential when we elect competent leaders. I am passionate about gaining knowledge and I am committed to lifelong learning. I am a member of the prestigious and world-renowned Oxford Union and the co-founder and Director of the Oxford Family Business Network, a global platform for members and advisors of family-run businesses and family offices. I am also an Associate of the Nigeria Leadership Initiative; Member, Institute of Directors and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants.

In the book, Business Success Secrets, you say your best decision was moving back to Nigeria to establish Ciuci Consulting and influence many young people. In a society where the youths have been blamed for many things, how come you are this passionate about them?

I am first a Nigerian youth before anything else, so I am very intentional about helping my fellow youth develop into the best version of themselves. As an individual that is surrounded by countless young people, I have seen firsthand the level of distrust that young people have for national leaders. Unfulfilled promises, unmet expectations, failure to acknowledge them, their skills, abilities and ignoring their voices have created a gulf between generations. Young people may be blamed for many things, but when you give them opportunities and help reset their mindsets, the outcome is mind blowing. I have seen young people who felt misunderstood metamorphose when they got the right mentorship. The youth are an outcome of what the society has created. You cannot blame them for the rot in the society if you have not equipped and empowered them. If this country is to change and be the giant it is so fondly called, it has to acknowledge, embrace and nurture the youth and stop blaming them. Without them, innovation is almost impossible. A young person’s mind is a limitless world with endless possibilities and solutions. I am passionate about young people because we are the future and whatever tomorrow becomes is our decision. I believe that these relentless and vibrant individuals are powerful.

Your contribution to the book is titled ‘Responsible Culture.’ Could you further explain your thoughts on that?

Responsible culture is where there is mutual respect between people. It is a culture that demonstrates that people matter. We’re losing our humanity as we are becoming increasingly selfish; less concerned about culture and its implications. In a responsible culture, employers respect the skills and capacity of their employees and help them to maximize their potential, with employees also respecting the vision, resources and growth of their employers by contributing to the achievement of the organisation’s goals. A responsible culture is where a government respects, protects and serves its citizens, whilst the citizens honour and serve the best interests of the nation, with each person seeing themselves as an ambassador.This culture cannot be built by only one stakeholder, it is the responsibility of every stakeholder to build it. A responsible culture is the pillar of development. Without pillars, structures crumble and without a responsible culture, systems fail. A factor that fosters responsible culture is a sense of ownership – treating every venture and community where you are like you’re truly a part of it, a key player that is vital for its success.

Many people believe that Nigeria is more divided now along ethnic, religious and cultural lines than it has ever been. How can the ‘responsible culture’ you talk about assist in resolving Nigeria’s challenges with its diversity?

A national culture is very possible, and it integrates the various elements and values of the different cultures that make us a nation. A national culture begins with the leadership and embraces the peculiarities of all the ethnic groups, giving each citizen a sense of belonging, ownership and responsibility for the nation’s advancement. With proper national consciousness and orientation, we can create a national culture that other nations of the world can model.

It is surprising that despite its many challenges, you still celebrate Nigeria in your work. What is the motivation?

I celebrate Nigeria because my blood is green, and proudly so. As a social innovator and an expert in systems thinking, I have seen, as we all have, countless Nigerians thrive in systems that work. The capacity and tenacity of the average Nigerian and their contribution to the development of other countries indicate that the ingredients for success are innate. I’m passionate because all Nigeria needs is the right combination of leaders to maximize its potential. When Nigerians become intentional about choosing our leaders, we will see the remarkable difference that the nation will undergo.

The country is facing many challenges – economic, security and infrastructural deficit. How do you think these challenges can be managed to move the country forward?

I always say that a lot of the issues we face require that we rethink and reset our foundation as a nation. Positive economic outcomes are results of efficient institutions. Therefore, a country that works is powered by institutions that work. Oftentimes, we try to build lasting institutions on faulty foundations. Until we fix the foundation, no system will stand. To tackle insecurity, we need two things: the will to make the necessary decisions and a reorganization of our security apparatus and infrastructure, empowering our forces with relevant training and incentives. A lot of our infrastructural issues are a result of greed and incompetence of some of the stewards of our country. That said, if we really want proper infrastructure, we will engage competent people to deal with it. For goodness sake, Nigerians have built and managed different types of infrastructure abroad. To fully address the economic challenges, we must reconsider the kind of leadership we require as a nation. Economic transformation requires skills. There is no way a politician without these skills can lead such an effort.

In recent times, you have been involved in a number of humanitarian activities. Why is that so dear to your heart?

Having lost several loved ones to poor healthcare, I decided to spend time providing support to healthcare institutions. I also see so many people who only need a little help to improve their lives. From scholarships to small business grants, to learning monetizable skills, to free healthcare, to a roof over their heads, I have come to realize that a lot of people don’t need much to improve their lives, they just need care. That’s why I do what I do to make people’s lives better, one person at a time.

What are your passions?

I have been described as an outlier and a bridge between generations, understanding and helping both sides of the divide understand each other better. I have a deep appreciation of the wisdom and experience of the seniors and I appreciate the capacities and potential of the youth. I am a lover of the arts. I sing, dance, and play the conga drums. I love playing golf.