Banker–turned-actress, Meg Otanwa, in a chat with Inside Nollywood has revealed reasons why she has been choosy regarding the movies she features in despite the stiff competition in the industry.

According to Benue-State-born Otanwa: “I love to do stories I can connect with. It is totally fine to do stories just for entertainment but as for me, I do things that are important to me, I am taking about stories I feel are impacting. And that is because I feel that I was gifted this talent for a reason and I would like to use it for that purpose. It got to a point I became very picky about the kind of movies I did. For some actors, it is all about being everywhere but I don’t care about being everywhere! Visibility cannot be my reason for doing a movie.

“In Africa, we are blessed yet plagued by some circumstances we need to shed light on. I would like to use my talent to talk about things that are important. I want to go to bed knowing that my work has touched lives,” she added.

Explaining how she copes financially despite rejecting many movie roles, Otanwa said: “I am financially smart; I have a corporate background. I used to work with African Development Bank (AfDB) in Tunis, Tunisia. Obviously, I don’t get to appear in every movie but when I do, I get paid decently.

“I also have a business I run by the side called Belle Bus Stop. As you know, if you are not jumping from one movie set to another, you need to have another stream of income.”