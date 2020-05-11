Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has explained why he has reduced his political activities since he quit power in 2015, saying his foundation was responsible.

He gave the explanation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, when Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the recently elected state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday.

Dr. Jonathan, who said he was actually moving away from being “an effective partisan politician,” however noted that his absence from political activities was being misunderstood.

“Don’t be discouraged if you do not see me in most party activities in the state. I decided to appear in this event so that I will not be misunderstood.

“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan politician because of my foundation. People who want to partner with me felt that if you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long spoon.

“I felt that after serving as President of this country, I should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the other.”

He called on the new state executive council to run an all-inclusive administration, to promote peace, unity and stability in achieving more successes for the party.

Jonathan said the survival of the party is largely dependent on its capacity to effectively manage its affairs.

“You have an enormous responsibility before you. You must work with the governor and not at cross purposes.

“No matter how strong a party is, if the people don’t appreciate you, you would be struggling to have them on your side. I know you will work harmoniously with members and carry everyone along,” he said.