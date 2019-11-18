Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared he remains the governor because of the intervention of God, who dislodged forces of darkness primed to rob the peoples’ mandate on March 9, 2019.

Wike spoke yesterday, during the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, and described himself as a living testimony of God’s blessing.

He said: “Nigerians are aware of what happened on March 9, 2019. If anyone says he does not believe in God, that event of March 9 should make you believe God.

“But for God, the enemies would have taken over the state. I thank the church for standing firm. They prayed for God’s will to be done and God’s will was done. But, for your prayers, I won’t be here as Rivers State governor.”

Wike said the criticisms on his declaration of Rivers as a Christian state could not stop him from affirming the reality.

He said: “Anytime I have the opportunity, I repeat the declaration with authority and I owe nobody an apology. I am standing on solid authority. Rivers is a Christian state.”

He commended RCCG for their sanitation programme, tagged: ‘Pick A Thrash’.

“If we have all churches embark on sanitation, our state will be cleaner. We will support this programme financially and we shall donate three vehicles to the church for the programme,” he said.

Governor Wike said God has used the RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, to bless Rivers, adding that the annual Holy Ghost has been a blessing to the state.