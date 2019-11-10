Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Fast rising Afropop singer, Ugochi Lydia Onuoha aka Gucci has given an insight into why gospel music never caught her attention abinitio.

In this chat, she traces her foray into the music world and concluded that music business is like gambling. She equally reveals why she’s still single.

Could you shed light on your background?

My name is Ugochi Onuoha also known as Gucci. I am from Imo State, Ngor-Okpala precisely. I am a University of Lagos student and I am studying Theatre and Media Art, though I am considering dropping and going for part time.

What necessitated that?

Theatre and Media Art demands like 24 hours of your time.

So, you want to sacrifice your studies for music?

No, I am not sacrificing my studies. I am going for part time so that I can still do music and school.

Does that not imply sacrificing school for music?

No. I am still going to school, but doing music.

How actually did you come into music?

Music has always been something that I loved from the very beginning, from being a child. I started singing in the choir from the age of seven and professionally, I started music in 2016.

So, music found you?

Yeah.

What has been your experience so far?

It’s been tough.

Tough in what sense?

For me, music is like gambling. Right now, I will not say I am doing music because I love music. It is also a business because na where man dey work im dey chop.

Since music is like gambling, why are you still in it?

It’s because, even if you spend so much money on it, it is not a guarantee that you will blow.

Have you started reaping from music?

No.

So, you are still struggling?

Yes. That is why I said it is like gambling.

What are your challenges?

My challenges are that when you do the right thing, like you try and bring out good music and the world doesn’t accept it. That is my challenge.

Do you have any financial challenge?

No, no, no. I don’t have any financial challenge.

How about competition?

I have no competition at all. I just feel like the world has not heard me.

What efforts are you making to surmount the challenges?

We are still new. PG Records Entertainment and I, we are still new and we are still falling and standing. So, we are still getting to know the business and trying to find our way.

Were you not scared of embarking on a musical journey?

No. I was not scared and I was never scared.

With all the scandals and the rest of it?

No.

What is your source of inspiration?

It’s the atmosphere, my personal experience and life itself.

Why Afropop and not something else?

I will say it’s always Afropop. But I also do Highlife.

How about gospel?

No. I don’t do gospel.

Why? You don’t love Jesus Christ?

(Laughs) I am not saying I don’t love Jesus Christ. But I feel like gospel will limit you to some certain kind of things.

But can you withstand the hassles of the entertainment world?

Why not? Yes, of course.

Do you have the support of your family?

Yes, I do.

How many albums do you have to your credit?

I don’t have an album, though I have lots of songs that I have not dropped. Right now, I have about fifty-something songs that are yet to be dropped.

When will you start dropping the songs?

We have already started dropping. We’ve dropped two this year and I would soon drop an EP with maybe four or three songs in it. The title of the first one is ‘No be Jazz’ and the second is ‘Addicted’.

How about releasing an album?

I will also like to release an album because I have lots of songs that I want the world to hear.

Are you not scared of copyright?

No. I am not scared because I don’t think there is any song that I have copied from anybody, even though there are some of the hooks that are like remaking. If we have to do that, then we’ll follow the right procedure before dropping the songs. So, I am not scared of copyright.

Are you in a relationship?

I will keep that to myself.

Or are you married?

I am not married.

Why?

It’s because I am still very single (laughs).

Why are you scared of letting us into your love life?

That is something that I don’t want to ever discuss publicly.

How is your fan base like?

It is still growing. But I thank God because when I dropped the first song, ‘No Be Jazz’, I was expecting criticism but I didn’t get any. I expected it because since I am becoming a public figure, a lot of people will want to criticise me whether I am good or not. But I haven’t got any.

Aside music, what else do you do?

I can act, but I don’t do that.

Why? Don’t you think you will do better as an actress?

Anything entertainment, I will do well in it. But at the moment, because I have a goal, I just want to focus on music.

How was growing up like?

Growing up was more of indoor with less experience.

Did you grow up Imo State?

I grew up in Abuja. In fact, I lived almost all my life in Abuja.

Abuja doesn’t produce musical acts. How did you come about it?

I think it is something that is just in me, something that I love, and something that I have so much passion for. If I were looking at my environment and how I got encouragement, I don’t think I will go this far. But I had to just keep encouraging myself.

Who influenced you while growing up?

My dad. My dad always plays music. Every morning you wake up listening to music.