Nollywood actress, Sonia Nwankwo aka Sonifoxy has hinted on the possible reasons she’s still single.

According to the scriptwriter cum singer, she is yet to find true love, a man who would match her needs and wants in relationship. She told Inside Nollywood: “I’m still single because I know what I want. I haven’t found a man who matches what I want, maybe because I don’t share my relationship status on social media. I need a kind man who will understand me, love me, take good care of me, protect my interest and let me be myself unconditionally.”

Asked if she has ever been heartbroken and how she coped with such emotional hurt, Sonifoxy responds: “Everyone has been heartbroken once or more in their lifetime, but I believe in the ability to pick up myself and move on. I don’t believe that I have to be stagnant with my love. I am lucky. It is actually very easy for me to pick up my broken pieces and fix myself. I don’t lie around crying for someone else’s stupidity, God forbid. I move on as soon as possible because I have faith and hope to continue working on myself. If you break my heart, you’ll be surprised when you see me later, because I always upgrade myself.”