Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is yet to form his cabinet because he is seeking out people who will work with dedication and passion.

Speaking during the submission of report by the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, Governor Wike said he will not be moved by criticisms because he is committed to doing what is right for the state.

He said: “I have not formed my cabinet because I am taking my time to monitor and look at people who would work with passion for Rivers State.

“Politics is involved, but you must be ready to work for the state. That is why there is a delay in the formation of the cabinet. No matter the criticism, I will do what is right.

“We must work to move Rivers State forward. In doing that, we must step on toes. We can’t allow the state to be the way it is.

“I believe with the calibre of persons who served in the committee, you have done a good job. I have confidence in the committee.”

Governor Wike explained that he established the committee because of the urgent need to check the downward slide of private schools in the state.

He said: “People have unnecessarily commercialised education. They have become traders in the field of education. We will not allow that to continue.

“All those schools that you have denied accreditation, even the ones you have approved, I will look at them again. But specifically, the ones you have denied. They will not function in this state.”