Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins was yesterday impeached by his colleagues in what would be described as the most peaceful impeachment so far in the history of the State.

His impeachment followed a motion sponsored by the member representing Osu State constituency, Ekene Nnodimele and seconded by Michael Onyemaechi from Ihite Uboma State constituency in a notice signed by 19 other colleagues.

Paul Emeziem from Onuimo State constituency replaced Collins who is representing his people of Isiala Mbano.

Explaining why the Speaker was impeached, Nnodimele disclosed that the former Speaker was sacked from his position following numerous petitions ranging from gross misconduct, incompetence, financially rascality and sabotage.

While on a courtesy call to Governor Hope Uzodimma after the impeachment, deputy Speaker of the House, Chyna Iwuanyanwu who led his colleagues informed the governor that the former Speaker was impeached to save their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) from impending crisis in the State.

According to him, “the impeachment of our former Speaker was born out of necessity to protect APC being the majority party in the house , we decided to replace him with somebody who has the interest of the party at heart.”

Governor Uzodimma while responding , advised the lawmakers to coexist as one and as well have the fear of God to move the State in a positive direction.

He said “You are all elected equally, but one person must preside , you all should have confidence in the new Speaker, from my heart I receive the new Speaker , I urge you all to remain as brothers and sisters, government is a continuum. “

The former Speaker who accompanied his colleagues on the courtesy call to the governor congratulated the new Speaker and as well took pictures with him, the governor and other members of the House.